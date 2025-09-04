Gold climbs ₹10, silver rises ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,06,980

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,06,980, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,27,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹98,060.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,06,980.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,07,130.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹98,060.

ALSO READ: Global long-dated bond selloff continues as gold prices hit record high In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹98,210. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,27,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,37,100. US gold held steady on Thursday, hovering near all-time high hit in the previous session, buoyed by global uncertainties and increased expectations for a US interest rate cut, while investors looked forward to a key US jobs data due this week. Spot gold held its ground at $3,561.97 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $3,578.50 on Wednesday.