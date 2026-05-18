Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,56,920; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,920, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,840.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,920 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,60,900 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,070.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,840, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,47,490 in Chennai.