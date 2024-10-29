Gold dips Rs 10 at Rs 79,790; silver down to Rs 100; trading at Rs 97,900

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a drop of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,140

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 79,790. (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 79,790 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver decreased Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 97,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a drop of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,140.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 79,790.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,940 while Rs 79,790 in Bengaluru, and Chennai.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,140.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,290 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 73,140.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 97,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,06,900.
 
US gold prices held steady on Tuesday as investors looked forward to a slew of US economic data for clues about the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.
 
Spot gold edged up 0.1 per cent to $2,744.51 per ounce by 0014 GMT. Prices hit a record high of $2,758.37 on Wednesday.
 
Spot silver was little changed at $33.70 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.1 per cent to $1,034.36, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $1,215.24.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

