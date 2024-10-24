Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 80,080 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,04,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a rise of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,410.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 80,080 which aligns with prices in Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 80,230.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,410.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,560.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad at Rs 1,04,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,12,100.

Gold prices held steady on Thursday after scaling an all-time high in the previous session, with a stronger dollar and an uptick in US Treasury yields offseting support from safe-heaven demand.

Spot gold was flat at $2,718.32 per ounce, as of 00:13 GMT. US gold futures were 0.1 per cent higher to $2,732.10.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $33.80 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since late 2012 at $34.87 on Tuesday. Platinum rose 0.6 per cent at $1,022.25 and palladium gained 2.9 per cent to $1,090.50.

(with inputs from Reuters)