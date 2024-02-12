Gold dips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 62,940

The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,690.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,940.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,090, Rs 62,940, and Rs 63,590, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,690.





US gold prices were flat on Monday in holiday-thinned trading, after falling last week on rising bond yields, while investors awaited remarks from US Federal Reserve officials in a data-packed week.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,022.17 per ounce, trading in a tight range of $4, as of 0224 GMT.

US gold futures were steady at $2,036.20 per ounce. In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,840, Rs 57,690, and Rs 58,290, respectively.

Spot gold fell 0.7 per cent last week ended Friday, pressured by elevated US Treasury yields.

Spot platinum was flat at $871.75 per ounce and palladium rose 0.2 per cent to $860.87, while silver was also up 0.2 per cent to $22.65.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 74,900.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 76,400.

(with inputs from Reuters)