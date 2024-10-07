Gold dips Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; precious metal trading at 96,900/kg

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,660 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a decline of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,190. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 77,660.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,810, Rs 77,660, and Rs 77,660, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,190.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,340 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 71,190.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Kolkata and Mumbai at Rs 96,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,02,900.

US gold prices eased on Monday as bets firmed for a smaller US rate cut after a surprisingly strong jobs report. At the same time, market participants awaited inflation data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for further cues.

Spot gold slipped 0.1 per cent to $2,650.79 per ounce, as of 0030 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $2,670.20.

Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $32.26 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $989.92 and palladium rose 1.1 per cent to $1,022.92.

(With inputs from Reuters)