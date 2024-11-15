Gold dips Rs 10 to Rs 75,640; silver down Rs 100, trading at Rs 89,400

Gold Price Today: The The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 75,640 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 89,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 69,340.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 75,640.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 75,790.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 69,340.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 69,490.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 89,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 98,900.

US Gold prices were little changed on Friday but headed for a third straight weekly decline due to a stronger dollar, while Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that there was no urgency to implement rate cuts.

Spot gold was flat at $2,566.69 per ounce, as of 0014 GMT, after hitting a two-month low in the previous session.

Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $30.39, platinum lost 0.3 per cent to $936.74 and palladium rose 0.2 per cent at $942.75.

(With inputs from Reuters)