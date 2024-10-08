Gold down Rs 10 at Rs 77,440; silver dips Rs 100, trading at 96,900/kg

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat : The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,440 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,800.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a decline of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,990.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 77,440.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,590, and Rs 77,440 respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,990.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,140 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 70,990.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Kolkata and Mumbai at Rs 96,800.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 102,900.

Gold prices were flat in early Asian hours on Tuesday as market participants awaited minutes of the US Federal Reserve's last meeting and more economic data for further clarity on policy easing this year.



Spot gold was little changed at $2,643.68 per ounce, as of 0013 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $2,662.90.



Spot silver lost 0.2 per cent to $31.66 per ounce. Platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $976.10 and palladium gained 0.4 per cent to $1,028.00.



(With inputs from Reuters)