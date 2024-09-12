Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gold down Rs 250, silver surges Rs 2,000 per kg to reclaim 87,000 level

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity also declined by Rs 250 to Rs 74,000 per 10 grams from previous close of Rs 74,250 per 10 grams, traders said silver continued its strong trend for third-straight session


Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 6:52 PM IST
Gold prices declined Rs 250 to Rs 74,350 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, while silver rates surged to reclaim the 87,000 level, according to All India Sarafa Association.
 
On Wednesday, the precious metal or pure gold (99.9 per cent purity) ended at Rs 74,600 per 10 grams.
 

However, silver price rallied Rs 2,000 to touch a two-week high of Rs 87,000 per kilogram on Thursday.
 
The silver metal had finished at Rs 85,000 per kg in the previous session.
 
In the past three sessions, the withe metal has surged Rs 3,200 per kg.
 
Meanwhile, gold of 99.5 per cent purity also declined by Rs 250 to Rs 74,000 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 74,250 per 10 grams.
 

Traders said the silver continued its strong trend for the third-straight session owing to strong industrial offtake leading to a jump in the prices of the metal.
 
In the international markets, Comex gold was trading 0.21 per cent higher at $2,547.70 per ounce.
 
"Comex gold surged to a weekly high of $2,558 per ounce but retreated following the release of the inflation report, as market sentiment adjusted to the likelihood of a small interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve," Kaynat Chainwala, AVP-Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said.
 
Silver also quoted higher at $29.16 per ounce in the global markets.
 
"Traders will closely monitor the US data macroeconomic data such as producer price index (August) and jobless claims," Praveen Singh – Associate VP, Fundamental Currencies and Commodities, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said.
 
Further, this data could impact expectations regarding the trajectory of US interest rates, which in turn will impact bullion prices and the US Dollar($).
 
Additionally, the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday could further impact the precious metal's price, depending on how much easing the ECB will decide to implement, Singh added.
 
"US Treasury yields pushed higher, while the dollar pared early losses which weighed down on gold prices.
 
"Traders have almost eliminated bets on the interest rates cut by the US central bank this month," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities, HDFC Securities, said.
 
As per Maneesh Sharma, AVP - Commodities & Currencies, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, the gold is expected to continue to remain volatile at higher levels while consolidating above $2,500 per ounce in the international markets. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

