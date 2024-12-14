Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,860

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 78,860 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 93,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,290.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 78,860.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,010.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,290.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 72,440.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 93,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,00,900.

US gold prices fell on Friday after bullion hit a more than five-week high in the previous session and as the US dollar gained, but prices were on track for a weekly rise on expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week.

Spot gold was down 1.1 per cent at $2,652.29 per ounce at 01:43 p.m. ET (1843 GMT), as the US dollar was steady at its highest in more than two weeks.

Spot silver fell 1.3 per cent to $30.55 per ounce. Platinum lost 0.9 per cent to $921.75 and palladium shed 1.9 per cent to $951.87. All three metals were set for weekly losses.

(With inputs from Reuters)