Gold jumps Rs 10 to Rs 78,610, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 96,600 per kg

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad. | Representational
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 7:50 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 78,610 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,600.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also jumped Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,060.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 78,790.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,760.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,060.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 72,210.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 96,600. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,04,100.
 
US Gold prices nudged higher to touch a two-week peak on Wednesday, supported by escalating geopolitical tensions and expectations of another rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week, ahead of a closely watched US inflation report.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,696.82 per ounce, as of 0023 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $2,726.00.
 
Spot silver added 0.1 per cent to $31.93 per ounce, platinum steadied at $943.15 and palladium rose 0.4 per cent to $971.44.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 
First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

