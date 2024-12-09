Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,610 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,140.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,610.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,760.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,140.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,290.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,900.

US gold prices increased on Monday as investors wait for inflation data, set for release this week, for insights into the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,631.60 per ounce, as of 0009 GMT, after hitting a session high at $2,647.99.

Spot silver was flat at $30.99 per ounce, platinum held steady at $930.20 and palladium rose 0.6 per cent to $962.10

(With inputs from Reuters)