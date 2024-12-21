Gold jumps Rs 10 to Rs 77,450, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 91,500 per kg

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,450 according to the GoodReturns website. In contrast, the price of silver fell by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,500.

The price of 22-carat gold also jumped Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,000.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,450.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,600.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,860.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,000.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,500.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,000.

US gold prices extended gains on Friday, supported by a softer dollar and Treasury yields after US economic data indicated a slowdown in inflation, although the Federal Reserve's hawkish interest rate outlook kept bullion on track for a weekly loss.

Spot gold was up 1.2 per cent at $2,624.15 per ounce, as of 01:41 p.m. ET (1841 GMT) and US gold futures settled 1.4 per cent up at $2,645.10.

Spot silver rose 1.8 per cent to $29.54 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5 per cent to $928.34 and palladium climbed 1.5 per cent to $919.56.

(With inputs from Reuters)