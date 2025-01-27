Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 82,410; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 97,400 per kg

Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 82,410; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 97,400 per kg

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 75,540

Gold, Gold Coin
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 82,560 | (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 7:36 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 82,410 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 97,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 75,540.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 82,410.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 82,560.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 75,540.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 75,690.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, and Kolkata at Rs 97,400. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,04,900.
 
US gold prices edged lower in early Asian hours on Monday as the dollar gained, while investors awaited more guidance on interest rate decision from the US Federal Reserve's first meeting of 2025 later this week.
 
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent to $2,768.01 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT. US gold futures shed 0.2 per cent to $2,772.70. 
Spot silver was 0.3 per cent lower to $30.52 per ounce, palladium dropped 0.8 per cent to $979.72 and platinum fell 0.4 per cent to 945.20.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold silver pricesGold and silvergold and silver prices

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

