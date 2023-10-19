Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold jumps by Rs 10, silver unchanged, yellow metal trades at Rs 60,500/10g

Gold jumps by Rs 10, silver unchanged, yellow metal trades at Rs 60,500/10g

The price of 22-carat gold was also up by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,460

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 7:45 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The price of 24-carat gold jumped Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 60,500, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver remained unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,600.

The price of 22-carat gold was also up by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,460.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,500.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold differs, standing at Rs 60,650, Rs 60,500, and Rs 60,720, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,460.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 55,610, Rs 55,460, and Rs 55,660, respectively.

US gold prices edged higher on Thursday to hover near a 2-1/2-month high as escalating Middle East turmoil lifted demand for the safe-haven asset, while investors looked forward to US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech due later in the day.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,950.83 per ounce by 0127 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 1 on Tuesday. US gold futures eased 0.3 per cent to $1,962.90.

Spot silver was steady at $22.86, platinum slipped 0.3 per cent to $883.07 and palladium edged 0.2 per cent lower to $1,126.86.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 74,600.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 78,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price falls Rs 340 to Rs 60,110, silver unchanged at Rs 74,100

Gold price rises Rs 170 to Rs 60,220, silver jumps Rs 300 to Rs 74,800

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 60,230, silver falls Rs 300 to Rs 74,500

Gold price rises Rs 220 to Rs 58,200, silver jumps Rs 500 to Rs 72,600

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price jumps Rs 500, closes at Rs 60,150; silver rallies Rs 1,000

Gold drops by Rs 160, silver prices down by Rs 500, trades at Rs 73,600/kg

Gold price falls Rs 340 to Rs 60,110, silver unchanged at Rs 74,100

Industrial metals to remain vulnerable to more softness near-term: Goldman

Wheat tops two-week high on global demand, traders eye Middle East

Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver pricesMarket news

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying Kiwis

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Mumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says official

Here's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers

Next Story