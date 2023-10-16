Home / Markets / Commodities / Wheat tops two-week high on global demand, traders eye Middle East

Wheat tops two-week high on global demand, traders eye Middle East

Corn futures eased as traders monitored the U.S. harvest, while gains in soyoil futures helped lift the soybean market, analysts said

Reuters CHICAGO

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures pared gains on Monday after rising to their highest level in more than two weeks on hopes for global demand.

Corn futures eased as traders monitored the U.S. harvest, while gains in soyoil futures helped lift the soybean market, analysts said.
 
Traders in general monitored fighting between Israel and Hamas, with some stepping back from the markets due to uncertainty about the conflict.
 
"That's keeping trader enthusiasm down," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading in Indiana.
 
The most-active CBOT wheat contract was flat at $5.79-3/4 a bushel by 11:25 a.m. CDT (1625 GMT). The contract earlier reached its highest price in over two weeks at $5.88-1/2, extending a rebound after hitting a three-year low last month.
 
The strongest U.S. weekly export sales in more than a year and a second rare sale of soft red winter wheat to China boosted prices late last week.
 
"China has bought some U.S. wheat and there are expectations of more deals," said one Singapore-based trader. "Lower quality U.S. wheat is competitive in the market."
 
Still, competition for global export business from Black Sea origins remains strong, consultancy Agritel said in a note. Russia's IKAR agriculture consultancy raised slightly its forecasts for the country's overall grain production and exports this season.
CBOT corn eased 3-1/4 cents to $4.90 a bushel, while soybeans rose 5-3/4 cents to $12.86 a bushel. CBOT December soyoil climbed 1.7 cent to 56.08 cents per pound.
 
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said soybean export inspections were 2 million metric tons in the week ended Oct. 12, above analysts' estimates. The USDA is slated to issue a weekly update on the nation's corn and soy harvests at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).
 
The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said the U.S. soybean crush jumped last month to the highest-ever level for September, while end-of-month soyoil stocks thinned to the lowest in nearly nine years.

Also Read

Wheat procurement up 42%, Madhya Pradesh extends sale window

Wheat export ban to continue as govt falls short on procurement targets

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Wheat prices jump to 6-month high on robust demand, limited supply

Govt could sell wheat in open market to control price: Sanjeev Chopra

Gold prices up by Rs 10, silver unchanged, trading at Rs 74,100 per kg

Gold price unchanged at Rs 58,910, silver price unchanged at Rs 72,600

Gold set to mark best week in 7 months as markets price in end of Fed hikes

Gold price rises Rs 380 to Rs 58,910, Silver jumps Rs 500 to Rs 72,600

Gold price unchanged at Rs 58,300, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 72,100

Topics :wheatcommoditiesFutures

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

ECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup history

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chief

Karnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%

Fueling India's innovation engine

Next Story