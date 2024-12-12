Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gold, jewellery
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,630. | Representational
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 7:33 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 79,480 according to the GoodReturns website. In contrast, the price of silver fell by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 95,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also jumped Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,860.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 79,480.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,630.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,860.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,010.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 95,400. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,02,900.
 
US Gold prices: Gold nudged higher for a fifth straight session on Thursday to hover near a more than two-week peak, supported by increased expectations of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve next week after US inflation data came in line with forecast.
 
Spot gold was up about 0.1 per cent at $2,719.79 per ounce, as of 0035 GMT. US gold futures steadied at $2,755.40
 
Spot silver added 0.1 per cent to $31.94 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4 per cent to $943.10 and palladium rose 0.5 per cent to $986.25.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 
First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

