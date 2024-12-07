Gold falls Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,610

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,610 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,140.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,610.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,760.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,140.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,290.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,00,900.

US gold prices inched up on Friday after the November US job growth report suggested the labor market continues to ease gradually, leaving room for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again.

Spot gold gained 0.2 per centto $2,636.31 per ounce by 01:41 p.m. ET (1841 GMT). US gold futures settled 0.4 per centhigher at $2,659.60.

Spot silver fell 1.1 per centto $31 per ounce, but was up for the week. Platinum eased 1.3 per centto $925.78 and palladium fell 0.5 per centto $957.83. Both metals are set for a second straight weekly loss.

(With inputs from Reuters)