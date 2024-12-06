Gold climbs Rs 10 to Rs 77,900, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 92,100 per kg

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,900 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,410.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,900.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,050.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,410.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,560.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 92,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,01,100.

US gold prices held steady on Friday but were headed for a second straight week of decline, while focus shifted to the US payrolls data due later in the day.

Spot gold was unchanged at $2,631.60 per ounce, as of 0022 GMT, dropping about 0.8 per cent so far this week.

Spot silver was flat at $31.31 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.3 per cent to $935.99 and palladium rose 0.3 per cent to $965.85. Silver is up for this week, while both platinum and palladium are headed for their second straight week of losses

(With inputs from Reuters)