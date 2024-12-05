Gold falls Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,770

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,770 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,290.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,770.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,920.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,290.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,440.

More From This Section

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 90,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,400.

US Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited US payrolls data, due on Friday, for more cues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

Spot gold was flat at $2,648.89 per ounce, as of 0027 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $2,672.60.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $31.31 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.2 per cent to $939.07 and palladium shed 0.3 per cent to $975.48.

(With inputs from Reuters)