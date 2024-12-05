Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / RBI adds 27 tonnnes gold to country's reserve in October, says WGC

RBI adds 27 tonnnes gold to country's reserve in October, says WGC

According to the data, with this purchase the total gold reserve of India is now at 882 tonnes, of which 510 tonnes are held in India

Gold
India added 27 tonnes of gold in October, bringing its total gold purchases to 77 tonnes from January to October. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 7:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gold buying by central banks surged to 60 tonnes in October, mainly led by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which added 27 tonnes of the precious metal to its reserves, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Thursday.

India added 27 tonnes of gold in October, bringing its total gold purchases to 77 tonnes from January to October, according WGC data based on reported monthly data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This buying by RBI represents a five-fold increase as compared to the same period of 2023, said WGC.

According to the data, with this purchase the total gold reserve of India is now at 882 tonnes, of which 510 tonnes are held in India.

WGC further stated that emerging market central banks continued to dominate the market with Turkey and Poland adding 72 tonnes and 69 tonnes from January-October 2024, to their gold reserves, respectively.

These three central banks alone accounted for 60 per cent of total global net purchases reported this year, it added.

More From This Section

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,770

Gold prices slip below Rs 79,000 per 10 gm on reduced demand, global cues

Gold rises Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,790

Gold prices inch higher on Fed rate optimism with US data due in December

Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 77,340; silver down Rs 100, trading at Rs 90,900

Meanwhile, the data further revealed that the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey added 17 tonnes, making October the 17th consecutive month of net purchases and the highest reported monthly figure on record since December 2023.

October's figures have surpassed the quarterly total of April-June and July-September quarters, it said.

Further, it revealed that the National Bank of Poland recorded net buying of 8 tonnes during October, its seventh consecutive month of net buying.

The NBP's annual report highlights its commitment to accumulating gold, with the central bank targeting a 20 per cent allocation as a percentage of its total official reserve assets, it added.

The data further highlighted that the National Bank of Kazakhstan added 5 tonnes of gold to its reserves after five months of net selling, however, the country remains a net seller.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) added 2 tonnes of gold, making October its 20th consecutive month of net buying, it said adding that CNB has accumulated 37 tonnes of gold over the period increasing its total gold reserves to 49 tonnes.

Kyrgyzstan added 2 tonnes of gold to its reserves, bringing its y-t-d purchases close to 6 tonnes and making October the highest reported monthly net buying on record since September 2023.

Data made available by the Bank of Ghana, which purchased 1 tonne of gold in October, showed that its gold reserves now amount to 28 tonnes, the data stated. The country's gold reserves have increased steadily since May 2023, when they stood at just under 9 tonnes, WGC added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Low GDP growth: Don't throw baby out with the bathwater, urges CEA

Banking system liquidity surplus touches Rs 1 trn, shows RBI data

Rupee touches new low, bond yields soften as MPC meeting gets underway

Allow use of non-financial transactions to decide a/c status: SBI to RBI

Climate change affects financial system, need regulatory checks: RBI Dy Guv

Topics :RBIGold India gold demand

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story