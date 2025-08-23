Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,520, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,18,100

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,520, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,18,100

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,140

Gold Bar
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,670 (Photo: Reuters)
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,520, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,18,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,140.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,520.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,670.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,140.
   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹92,290. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,18,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,28,100.
 
US gold prices rebounded on Friday, buoyed by heightened expectations of a September rate cut following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the central bank's Jackson Hole symposium.
 
Spot gold was up 1.1 per cent at $3,373.89 per ounce by 1:31 pm. EDT (1731 GMT), while US gold futures settled 1.1 per cent up at $3,418.50.
 
The US dollar was down 1 per cent, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.  Spot silver gained 2.2 per cent to $39.01 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7 per cent to $1,362.90, and palladium firmed 1.4 per cent $1,125.53.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

