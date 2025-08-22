Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,00,760; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,16,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,760, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,16,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,310.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,760.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,910.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,310.

ALSO READ: Gold seen hitting $3,600 by year-end on global uncertainty: Ventura In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹92,460. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,16,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,26,100. US gold prices held steady on Friday as investors refrained from taking any big bets ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium that could offer fresh clues on the monetary policy path. Spot gold was steady at $3,337.12 per ounce, as of 0042 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery were unchanged at $3,380.30.