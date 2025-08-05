Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,01,410; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,12,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,410, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,12,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,960.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,410.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,560.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,960.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,110.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,12,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,22,900.

US gold prices rose on Tuesday, after gaining in the last three sessions, supported by a weaker US dollar and lower Treasury yields following last week's weak US jobs data that boosted expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $3,380.61 per ounce as of 0052 GMT. US gold futures also gained 0.2 per cent to $3,434.30.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $37.41 per ounce, platinum gained 0.1 per cent to $1,330.17 and palladium eased 0.1 per cent to $1,204.87.