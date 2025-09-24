Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,15,700; Silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,40,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,15,700, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,40,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,06,060.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,700 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,16,090 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,850.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,06,060, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,06,410. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,06,210. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,40,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,50,100. US gold held steady near a record high on Wednesday as investors assessed US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's cautious comments on interest rate cuts while awaiting a key inflation report due later in the week for further policy cues.