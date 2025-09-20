Gold prices climb ₹10 to ₹1,11,340; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,33,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,11,340, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,33,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,02,060.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,340 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,11,610 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,490.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,02,060, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,02,310.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,210. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,33,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,43,100. US gold prices moved higher on Saturday and headed for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, with market attention focused on further cues after the US Federal Reserve delivered its first rate cut of the year. Spot gold was up 0.8 per cent at $3,672.08 per ounce by 1:36 pm EDT (1736 GMT). Prices are up 0.8 per cent so far this week. US gold futures for December delivery settled 0.7 per cent higher at $3,705.80.