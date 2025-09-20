Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices climb ₹10 to ₹1,11,340; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,33,100

Gold prices climb ₹10 to ₹1,11,340; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,33,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,02,060

Gold Bar. Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,490 (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,11,340, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,33,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,02,060.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,340 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,11,610 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,490.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,02,060, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,02,310. 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,210.
     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,33,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,43,100.
 
US gold prices moved higher on Saturday and headed for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, with market attention focused on further cues after the US Federal Reserve delivered its first rate cut of the year.
 
Spot gold was up 0.8 per cent at $3,672.08 per ounce by 1:36 pm EDT (1736 GMT). Prices are up 0.8 per cent so far this week. US gold futures for December delivery settled 0.7 per cent higher at $3,705.80.
 
The US central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday but tempered the move with warnings about persistent inflation, casting doubt over the pace of future easing.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver rose 2.2 per cent to $42.70 per ounce and platinum firmed 1.4 per cent to $1,403.02. Palladium steadied at $1,150.04 and headed for a weekly loss. 
(with inputs from Reuters)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,11,160

Silver imports likely to gain momentum from strong investment demand

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; precious metal trading at ₹1,11,160

Gold dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,10,499

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,10,519; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,29,900

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story