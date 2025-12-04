Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,30,590; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,91,100

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Gold Price Today: The : The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,30,590, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also increased by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,91,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,19,710.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,590 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,31,580 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,740.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,19,710, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,20,610 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,860. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,91,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,01,100. US gold prices held steady above the $4,200 mark on Thursday, buoyed by weak private payrolls data that reinforced expectations of a US interest rate cut at the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week. Spot gold held its ground at $4,207.56 per ounce, as of 0104 GMT.