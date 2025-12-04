Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,30,590; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,91,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,30,590; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,91,100

Gold
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 7:50 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,30,590, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also increased by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,91,100.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,590 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,31,580 in Chennai.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,19,710, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,20,610 in Chennai.
         
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,860.
              
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,91,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,01,100.
 
US gold prices held steady above the $4,200 mark on Thursday, buoyed by weak private payrolls data that reinforced expectations of a US interest rate cut at the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week. 
Spot gold held its ground at $4,207.56 per ounce, as of 0104 GMT. 
US gold futures for December delivery were up 0.1 per cent at $4,237.50 per ounce. 
Elsewhere, silver fell 0.2 per cent to $58.39 per ounce, platinum lost 0.8 per cent to $1,657.70, while palladium slid 0.9 per cent to $1,446.50. 
 (with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

