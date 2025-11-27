Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,27,920; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,69,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,27,920; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,69,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,17,260

gold, gold stocks
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,28,070
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 7:57 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,27,920, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,69,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,17,260.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,920 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,28,740 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,28,070.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,17,260, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,18,010 in Chennai.
         
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,17,410.
              
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,69,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,76,100. 
US gold prices remained steady on Thursday after hitting a more than one-week high in the previous session, as market participants weighed the possibility of an interest rate cut in December amid conflicting signals from the US Federal Reserve.
  Spot gold was steady at $4,162.98 per ounce, as of 0047 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.1 per cent to $4,158.60 per ounce.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was flat at $53.34 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $1,583.94, and palladium lost 0.4 per cent to $1,417.56.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 
  
 

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver PricesGold and silver

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

