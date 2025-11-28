Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Gold Price Today: The The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,27,740, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,73,100.

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,17,090.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,740 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,28,390 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,890.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,17,090, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,17,690 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,17,240. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,73,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,80,100. US gold prices rose to a two-week high in early Asian trade on Friday, as bets increased for a US interest rate cut next month amid conflicting signals from Federal Reserve officials. Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to $4,180.89 per ounce by 0100 GMT, hitting its highest level since November 14, and was set for a 3 per cent weekly gain. US gold futures for December delivery were up 0.3 per cent at $4,215.80 per ounce.