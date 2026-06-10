Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,170; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,170, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,410.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,170 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,54,920 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,320.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,40,410, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,42,010 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Major gold ETFs stop high-value inflows: Time to hold, buy or rebalance? In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,560. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,59,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,69,900. US gold prices fell more than 1 per cent on Wednesday, as oil prices rose on ​renewed hostilities between the US and Iran, fuelling concerns about inflation and interest rate hikes.