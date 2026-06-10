Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,170; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,170; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,410

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,320 | Image: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 7:09 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,170, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,410. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,170 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,54,920 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,320.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,40,410, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,42,010 in Chennai.
                   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,560.  
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,59,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,69,900. 
 
US gold prices fell more than 1 per cent on Wednesday, as oil prices rose on ​renewed hostilities between the US and Iran, fuelling concerns about inflation and interest rate hikes. 
 
Spot gold fell 1.4 per cent to $4,203.20 per ounce by 0050 GMT. Bullion hit its lowest level since March 23 on Tuesday. US gold futures for ‌August delivery were down 1.4 per cent at $4,227.
 
Spot silver fell 1.4 per cent to $64.48 per ounce, platinum lost 1.5 per cent to $1,700.38, and palladium fell 0.8 per cent to $1,212.67.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
 
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Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silverSilver PricesBullion industry

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 7:09 AM IST

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