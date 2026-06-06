Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,55,720; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,74,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,55,720, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,74,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,42,740.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,720 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,57,950 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,870.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,42,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,290 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,890. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,74,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,79,900. US gold fell more than 2 per cent on ??Saturday after a stronger-than-expected US jobs report reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer amid inflation concerns fuelled by the war in the Middle East.