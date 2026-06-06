Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,55,720; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,74,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,55,720; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,74,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,42,740

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,870 | Image: Adobe Stock
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 8:47 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,55,720, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,74,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,42,740. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,720 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,57,950 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,870.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,42,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,290 in Chennai.
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,890. 
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,74,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,79,900.  
 
US gold fell more than 2 per cent on ??Saturday after a stronger-than-expected US jobs report reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer amid inflation concerns fuelled by the war in the Middle East. 
Spot gold was down 2.4 per cent ‌at $4,365.93 per ounce at 10:15 am EDT (1415 GMT), ​having fallen about 3.8 per cent this week ​so far.  Bullion fell to its lowest level since March 26 earlier in the session. US ​gold futures for August delivery fell 2.5 per cent to $4,390.70. 
Gold demand was subdued in India this week, while premiums in China eased. 
Spot silver fell 6.1 per cent to $69.34 per ounce, platinum dropped 3.2 per cent to $1,839.40, and palladium slid 1.9 per cent to 1,295.75. All three metals were headed for a weekly loss.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
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Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 8:46 AM IST

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