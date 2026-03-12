Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,63,320; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,89,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,63,320, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,89,900.
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,49,710.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,63,320 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and ₹1,64,960 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,63,470.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,49,710, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,51,210 in Chennai.