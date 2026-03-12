Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,63,320; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,89,900

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,49,710

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,63,470
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 7:52 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,63,320, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,89,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,49,710. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,63,320 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and ₹1,64,960 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,63,470.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,49,710, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,51,210 in Chennai. 
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,860.
                     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,89,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,99,900.
 
US gold prices edged lower on Thursday, pressured by a firmer dollar, while higher oil prices renewed inflation worries and dampened hopes for near-term interest rate cuts.
 
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $5,165.73 per ounce as of 0103 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.2 per cent to $5,171.40.
 
The US dollar firmed 0.2 per cent, making dollar-priced commodities like bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.
 
Spot silver was steady at $85.82 per ounce. Spot platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $2,175.32 and palladium rose 0.6 per cent to $1,646.17.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 7:52 AM IST

