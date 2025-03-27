Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹89,410, silver price rises ₹100 to ₹1,02,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹89,410 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,02,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹81,960.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹89,410.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹89,560.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹81,960.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹82,110.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,02,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,11,100.

US gold prices gained on Thursday as concerns grew over US President Donald Trump's plans to impose reciprocal tariffs next week, following a 25 per cent tariff pressed on imported cars and light trucks that ratcheted up a global trade.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $3,022.69 an ounce as of 0026 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.2 per cent to $3,026.70.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs on Wednesday raised its end-2025 gold price forecast to $3,300 per ounce from $3,100, citing stronger-than-expected ETF inflows and sustained central bank demand.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $33.69 an ounce, platinum eased 0.1 per cent to $973.43 and palladium lost 0.5 per cent to $963.05.

(with inputs from Reuters)