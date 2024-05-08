Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 72,390, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 85,100

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 72,390, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 85,100

The price of 22-carat gold also inched up by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,360

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,510, Rs 66,360, and Rs 66,410, respectively. | Photo: Unsplash
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 7:52 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,390, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 85,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also inched up by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,360.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,390.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,540, Rs 72,390, and Rs 72,440, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,360.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,510, Rs 66,360, and Rs 66,410, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 85,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 88,600.

US gold prices were steady on Wednesday, while market participants awaited fresh cues from Federal Reserve officials for further clarity on the timeline for potential interest rate cuts.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,314.29 per ounce, as of 0037 GMT. U.S. gold futures lost 0.1 per cent to $2,322.90.

Lower rates raise the allure of holding non-yielding gold.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $27.25 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5 per cent to $981.10 and palladium rose 0.4 per cent to $974.59.

(with inputs from Reuters)

