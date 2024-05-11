Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,700, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 87,800

The price of 22-carat gold inched up Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,560

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,710, Rs 67,560, and Rs 67,710, respectively.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 8:19 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,700, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 87,800.

The price of 22-carat gold inched up Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,560.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,700.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,850, Rs 73,700, and Rs 73,860, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,560.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,710, Rs 67,560, and Rs 67,710, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 87,800.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 91,300.

US gold prices climbed on Friday, en route to their best week in five, with zero-yield bullion building on momentum fuelled by weaker US jobs data this week that reinforced expectations for interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold rose 1 per cent to $2,369.49 per ounce by 2:02 p.m. ET (1802 GMT).

US gold futures for June delivery settled 1.5 per cent higher to $2,375.00 per ounce.

Gold gained more than 1 per cent on Thursday after data showed a bigger-than-expected rise in weekly claims for state unemployment benefits.

Meanwhile, near-record domestic prices stifled demand for physical gold in India, the world's second-biggest consumer, during a key festival. 

Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $28.27 per ounce, while spot platinum rose 1.9 per cent to $997.40 per ounce and spot palladium gained 1.1 per cent to $977.75 per ounce.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: May 11 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

