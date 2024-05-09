Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 72,260, silver down Rs 100 at Rs 84,900

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 8:19 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,260, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also slipped Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 84,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also went down by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,360.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,260.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,410, Rs 72,260, and Rs 72,320, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,240.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,390, Rs 66,240, and Rs 66,290, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 84,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 88,400.

US gold prices were flat on Thursday, as investors turned their focus to US economic data that could offer additional insights into the timing of the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate cuts.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,307.96 per ounce, as of 0027 GMT. US gold futures lost 0.3 per cent to $2,315.00.

Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $27.29 per ounce. Platinum was up 0.4 per cent to $975.75 and palladium gained 0.3 per cent to $954.23.


(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: May 09 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

