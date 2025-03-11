Gold Price Today: The : The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,830 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 98,900.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,510.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 87,830.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,980.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 80,510.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,660.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 98,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,07,900.

US gold held steady on Tuesday as investors awaited a key inflation print this week to assess the Federal Reserve's interest rate path, amid concerns of simmering trade tensions and slowing economic growth following held steady on Tuesday as investors awaited a key inflation print this week to assess the Federal Reserve's interest rate path, amid concerns of simmering trade tensions and slowing economic growth following US President Donald Trump's tariffs

Spot gold little changed at $2,887.61 an ounce as of 0031 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $2,891.70.

Spot silver lost 0.4 per cent to $31.98 an ounce, platinum shed 0.4 per cent to $954.15, and palladium slipped 1.1 per cent to $932.57.

(With inputs from Reuters)