Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 87,830, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 99,200

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 87,830, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 99,200

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,510

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,980.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 7:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,830 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 98,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,510.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 87,830.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,980.
   
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 80,510.

Also Read

Markets Today: GIFT Nifty; Wall St bleeds; Japan GDP; IndusInd Bk; NAPS IPO

Gold eases as firm dollar dents safe-haven demand amid trade war concerns

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 87,700; silver down Rs 100 to Rs 99,000

Markets Today: Sensex P/E below Dow's; FIIs; China CPI; PDP Shipping IPO

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 87,150, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 99,200

 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,660.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 98,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,07,900.
 
US gold held steady on Tuesday as investors awaited a key inflation print this week to assess the Federal Reserve's interest rate path, amid concerns of simmering trade tensions and slowing economic growth following US President Donald Trump's tariffs.
 
Spot gold little changed at $2,887.61 an ounce as of 0031 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $2,891.70.
 
Spot silver lost 0.4 per cent to $31.98 an ounce, platinum shed 0.4 per cent to $954.15, and palladium slipped 1.1 per cent to $932.57.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt lifts export ban on broken rice with immediate effect to boost trade

Gold slips below Rs 89,000 mark on muted demand, silver climbs Rs 500

Gold may hit $3,000 an ounce in coming weeks on tariff uncertainty: Analyst

Silver Today: US jobs data, Powell speech in focus; support at Rs 96,000

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 87,480, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 99,100

Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver pricesIndia gold demandgold silver demand

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story