Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 90,670, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 1,05,200

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 83,110

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 83,260.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 8:29 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 90,670 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,05,200.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 83,110.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 90,670.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 90,820.
   
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 83,110.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 83,260.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 1,05,200.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,14,200.
 
US gold held steady on Friday to trade below its record high hit in the previous session, supported by safe-haven demand arising from geopolitical and economic uncertainty, while the Federal Reserve's hint at rate cuts this year also fostered appeal.
 
Spot gold was flat at $3,043.89 an ounce as of 0030 GMT. Bullion reached an all-time high of $3,057.21 per ounce in the previous session. It has climbed around 2 per cent so far for the week.
US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $3,051.90.
 
Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $33.45 an ounce, platinum firmed 0.1 per cent to $985.55, and palladium eased 0.2 per cent to $950.47. 
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 
Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver PricesGold and silvergold and silver pricesFederal Reserve

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

