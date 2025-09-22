Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,12,140

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,12,140, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,34,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,02,790.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,140 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,12,250 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,290.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,02,790, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,02,890. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,940. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,34,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,44,900. US gold held firm near a record high on Monday as investors awaited US inflation data and a slew of Federal Reserve speakers this week for additional policy cues after the central bank lowered interest rates last week and signaled potential further easing.