Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,01,340; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,12,900

Gold Bar. Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,490 (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 7:20 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,340, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,12,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,890.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,340.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,490.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,890.
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,040. 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,12,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,22,900.
 
US gold prices slipped on Monday as investors booked profits after a sharp rise in the previous session following weaker-than-expected US jobs data that boosted expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September. 
Spot gold lost 0.3 per cent to $3,351.80 per ounce as of 0055 GMT. Bullion had risen more than 2 per cent on Friday. However, US gold futures gained 0.2 per cent to $3,404.80.

Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $36.83 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.6 per cent to $1,307.25 and palladium dipped 1.6 per cent to $1,189.27.

(with inputs from Reuters)  
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

