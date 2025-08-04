Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,01,340; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,12,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,340, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,12,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,890.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,340.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,490.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,890.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,040.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,12,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,22,900.

US gold prices slipped on Monday as investors booked profits after a sharp rise in the previous session following weaker-than-expected US jobs data that boosted expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September.

Spot gold lost 0.3 per cent to $3,351.80 per ounce as of 0055 GMT. Bullion had risen more than 2 per cent on Friday. However, US gold futures gained 0.2 per cent to $3,404.80.

Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $36.83 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.6 per cent to $1,307.25 and palladium dipped 1.6 per cent to $1,189.27.