Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,43,770, silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹2,94,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,43,770, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,94,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,31,790.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,770 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,44,860 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,920.

ALSO READ: India gold ETF holdings surge to 95 tonnes, sixth highest globally In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,31,790, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,32,790 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,31,940. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,94,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,09,900. US gold and silver prices surged to record highs on Monday, as investors flocked to safe-haven assets on intensifying tensions, after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose extra tariffs on European countries over the control â of Greenland.