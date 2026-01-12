India gold ETF holdings surge to 95 tonnes, sixth highest globally

The surge in gold ETF holdings comes amid a broader expansion of the precious metals ETF space in India last year. Assets under management (AUM) of gold and silver ETFs crossed ₹2 trillion in December, up nearly fourfold from the start of the year, driven by record inflows and a sharp rally in prices. Gold ETF AUM jumped threefold during the year from ₹44,600 crore to ₹1.3 trillion.