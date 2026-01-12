Home / Markets / News / India gold ETF holdings surge to 95 tonnes, sixth highest globally

India gold ETF holdings surge to 95 tonnes, sixth highest globally

Becomes third-biggest market globally after US and China in terms of yearly inflows

The surge in gold ETF holdings comes amid a broader expansion of the precious metals ETF space in India last year
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 6:44 PM IST
Domestic gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw their gold holdings jump 65 per cent to 95 tonnes in 2025, elevating Indian ETFs to sixth place globally by gold holdings.
 
At the end of 2024, they ranked eighth with 57.5 tonnes of holdings, according to an analysis of data from the World Gold Council (WGC).
 
In terms of net inflows, India remained the third-largest ETF market last year. WGC estimates net inflows into Indian gold ETFs at $4.4 billion, up 3.4 times compared to inflows of $1.3 billion in 2024. The US and China remained the top two markets with net inflows of $50 billion and $15.5 billion, respectively.
 
“Globally, gold ETFs witnessed strong investor interest, with net inflows of around $88.5 billion during the year, while India emerged as one of the key contributors, ranking among the top three countries worldwide in terms of gold ETF inflows. Consistent traction in gold ETFs in India reflects a growing preference for regulated products,” said Vikram Dhawan, head, commodities and fund manager, Nippon India Mutual Fund.
 
Nippon India ETF Gold BeES, which is the largest gold ETF in India, was among the top 15 gold ETFs globally in terms of net inflows, the fund house said in a release citing WGC data.
 
The surge in gold ETF holdings comes amid a broader expansion of the precious metals ETF space in India last year. Assets under management (AUM) of gold and silver ETFs crossed ₹2 trillion in December, up nearly fourfold from the start of the year, driven by record inflows and a sharp rally in prices. Gold ETF AUM jumped threefold during the year from ₹44,600 crore to ₹1.3 trillion.
 
Gold ETFs attracted an all-time high inflow of about ₹11,647 crore in December, while silver ETF inflows more than doubled month-on-month. Investor participation also widened, with gold ETF folios rising sharply and silver ETF accounts expanding multiple times during the year, reflecting growing acceptance of ETFs as a preferred investment route for precious metals.
 
The sharp rise in investor interest came amid a rally in gold prices. “Gold has experienced a remarkable 2025, returning over 60 per cent. This performance has been supported by a combination of heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty, a weaker US dollar, and positive price momentum. Both investors and central banks have increased their allocations to gold, seeking diversification and stability,” WGC said in its outlook.
 

Topics :NipponIndia goldGold ETFWorld Gold Council

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:44 PM IST

