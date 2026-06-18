Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,51,090; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,51,090, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,64,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,490.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,090 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,53,050 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,240.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,38,490, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,40,290 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,640. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,64,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,900. US gold rose more than 1 per cent on Thursday, recouping losses from the previous session, as oil prices fell after the US and Iran signed an interim agreement to end their war.

Spot gold rose 1.5 per cent to $4,322.41 per ounce by 0102 GMT after declining 1.7 per cent on Wednesday. US gold futures for August delivery fell 0.9 per cent to $4,343.10. The United States and Iran released the text of their interim agreement on Wednesday, with US President Donald Trump threatening to resume attacks and kill Iranian officials if they failed to honour their commitments. The 14-point agreement extends the ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days to allow the two sides to negotiate a final truce. Spot silver rose 2.2 per cent to $69.51 per ounce, platinum gained 1.8 per cent to $1,767.53, and palladium was up 2 per cent at $1,338.67.