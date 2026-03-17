Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,57,410; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,69,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,57,410; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,69,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,290

Gold and silver
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,560 | Image: Canva/Free
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 7:49 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,57,410, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,69,900.  
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,290. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,410 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,60,470 in Chennai. 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,560. 
   
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,44,290, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,47,090 in Chennai. 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,440.   
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,69,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,75,900. 
 
US gold prices were largely steady on Tuesday as investors stayed on the sidelines, weighing the economic fallout from the conflict in the West Asia ahead of a slew of central bank policy decisions this week. 
 
Spot gold firmed 0.1 per cent to $5,007.61 per ounce as of 0110 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.2 per cent to $5,011.70. 
 
Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $80.58 per ounce. Spot platinum shed 0.7 per cent to $2,097.75 and palladium lost 0.2 per cent to $1,595.32. 
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
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Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silvergold silver pricesSilver Prices

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 7:49 AM IST

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