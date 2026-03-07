Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,61,120, silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,61,120, silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,690

gold, gold prices, traders
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,270
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,61,120, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,690. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,120 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,63,190 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,270.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,47,690, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,49,590 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,47,840.  
                   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900. 
 
US gold prices were largely steady on Friday, after dropping more than 1 per cent in the previous session, as investors stayed on the sidelines assessing the impact of a widening West Asia conflict on the global economy.  
 
Spot gold held its ground at $5,076.09 per ounce, as of 0116 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery were up 0.1 per cent at $5,084.50. 
 
Spot silver edged 0.1 per cent higher to $82.26 per ounce. Spot platinum inched up 0.1 per cent to $2,124.05, while palladium rose 1.1 per cent to $1,639.78.  
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian refiners seek legal clarity on buying Russian oil under US waiver

India's fuel demand slips month-on-month in February, rises annually

Gold prices up on safe-haven rush, but dollar strength restrains rally

Oil prices rise as West Asia crisis chokes off vital oil, gas supply

Gold rises over 1% as US-Israel strikes on Iran boost safe-haven demand

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story