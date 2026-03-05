Gold prices up on safe-haven rush, but dollar strength restrains rally

Gold prices rose on Thursday, lifted by safe-haven demand amid an escalating war in West Asia, though a stronger dollar and concerns around the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy capped gains.

Spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at $5,166.3 per ounce as of 1800 ist, while US gold futures for April delivery were up 0.7 per cent at $5,168.20. Gold, which hit a record $5,594.82 in January, initially jumped above $5,400 on Monday as the launch of the US-Israeli air war against Iran sparked safe-haven demand, but pulled back from those highs as the dollar also benefited from a flight to safety.