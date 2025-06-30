Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹97,410, silver price down ₹100, trades at ₹1,07,700

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹97,410 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,07,700.

The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,290.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,410.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,560.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹89,290.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,440. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,07,700. Also read: Gold Price in Mumbai | Gold price in Delhi | Gold Price in Indore | Gold Price in Lucknow The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,17,700. US Gold prices fell to their lowest in more than a month on Monday as easing trade tensions between US and China dampened safe-haven demand and prompted investors to pivot toward riskier assets. Asian shares firmed on Monday, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields edged higher. prices fell to their lowest in more than a month on Monday as easing trade tensions between US and China dampened safe-haven demand and prompted investors to pivot toward riskier assets.