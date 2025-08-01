Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,820; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,13,000

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,820; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,13,000

The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,500

Gold Bar
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,970. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,820, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,13,000.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,500.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,820.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,970.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,500.
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,650. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,13,000.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,23,000.
 
US gold prices were flat on Friday and is set to log a weekly fall as the dollar crept higher after US
 
President Donald Trump slapped new tariff rates on dozens of countries, while investors awaited US non-farm payrolls data due later in the day.
 
Spot gold was steady at $3,289.79 per ounce, as of 0127 GMT. Bullion is down 1.4 per cent so far this week. US gold futures eased 0.3 per cent to $3,340.20.
 
Spot silver held steady at $37.10 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $1,308.85 and palladium rose 0.9 per cent to $1,216.25.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹99,920; silver down by ₹100, trading at ₹1,15,900

Gold may remain in consolidation phase amid global trade talks: Analysts

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,470, silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,17,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,960; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,17,900

Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,02,340; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,19,100

Topics :Silver Rate TodayGold Rate TodayGold Silver Prices

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story