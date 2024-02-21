Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,550, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 75,400

The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wedbesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,550, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,340.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,550.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,700, Rs 62,550, and Rs 63,100, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,340.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,490, Rs 57,340, and Rs 58,840, respectively.

US gold prices held steady on Wednesday, helped by a slightly weaker dollar as investors looked forward to minutes of the last Federal Reserve policy meeting due later in the day for more clarity on its interest rate path.

Spot gold was flat at $2,024.00 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.2 per cent down to $2,035.00 per ounce.

Spot platinum was up 0.1 per cent at $901.50 per ounce, palladium rose 0.2 per cent at $977.05, while silver was down 0.1 per cent at $22.97 per ounce.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,400.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 76,900.



