Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,720, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,400

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,490

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,640, Rs 57,490, and Rs 57,940, respectively. | Photo: Unsplash
BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 8:46 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,720, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,490.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,720.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,870, Rs 62,720, and Rs 63,210, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,490.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,640, Rs 57,490, and Rs 57,940, respectively. 

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 74,400. 

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 75,900.

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 8:46 AM IST

